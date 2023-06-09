On This Day, June 9, 1978: The Rolling Stones release 'Some Girls'

By Jill Lances

On This Day, June 9, 1978…

The Rolling Stones released the album Some Girls, which was their first album to feature guitarist Ronnie Wood as a full-time member.

The album, which went to #1 in the U.S., featured the #1 song “Miss You,” along with future classics “Beat of Burden,” which peaked at #8 on the chart, and “Shattered.”

There was some controversy surrounding the album's artwork, which featured the band members in drag, alongside pictures of famous females like Lucille Ball, Farrah FawcettLiza MinelliMarilyn Monroe and more. Several of them threatened to sue over the use of their likeness without permission, and the cover was reissued without the celebrities images.

In marking the anniversary of the Some Girls release on Instagram, the band noted that the album "became the longest-running studio album on the American chart in the Stones history," adding it was their first studio album to earn a Grammy nod for Album of the Year.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

