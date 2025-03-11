On This Day, March 11, 1970: Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young release 'Déjà Vu'

On This Day, March 11, 1970…

Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young released Déjà Vu, the second album released by David Crosby, Stephen Stills and Graham Nash, and the first to feature Neil Young.

The album spent one week at #1 and featured three Top 40 singles, “Woodstock,” “Teach Your Children” and “Our House,” as well as the classic track “Carry On.”

Déjà Vu has landed on several lists of the greatest albums of all time, and in 2012, it was inducted into the Grammy Hall of Fame. In 2023, it was selected by the Library of Congress for preservation in the National Recording Registry.

Stills and Nash recently reunited to perform at LA Fireaid, and one of the songs they sang was “Teach Your Children,” a track written by Nash.

