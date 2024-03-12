On This Day, March 12, 1971: The Allman Brothers Band headlines iconic shows at the Filmore East

On This Day, March 12, 1971…

The Allman Brothers Band kicked off a two night stand at the Filmore East in New York City.

The shows were recorded and later released as the double live album At Filmore Live, which featured extended jams of such Allman Brothers tunes as "Whipping Post," "You Don't Love Me" and "In Memory of Elizabeth Reed."

The album became a breakthrough hit for the band, with many critics considering it one of the best live albums of all time. It peaked at #13 on the Billboard Album charts and went on to be certified Platinum by the RIAA.

In 2004, At Filmore East was selected by the Library of Congress for preservation in the National Recording Registry.

