On This Day, March 12, 1971: The Allman Brothers Band headlines iconic shows at the Filmore East

By Jill Lances
On This Day, March 12, 1971…
The Allman Brothers Band kicked off a two night stand at the Filmore East in New York City.

The shows were recorded and later released as the double live album At Filmore Live, which featured extended jams of such Allman Brothers tunes as "Whipping Post," "You Don't Love Me" and "In Memory of Elizabeth Reed."

The album became a breakthrough hit for the band, with many critics considering it one of the best live albums of all time.  It peaked at #13 on the Billboard Album charts and went on to be certified Platinum by the RIAA.

In 2004, At Filmore East was selected by the Library of Congress for preservation in the National Recording Registry.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

On AirWMMO - Orlando's Classic Hits Logo
    View All
    1-844-862-9890

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about wmmo.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!