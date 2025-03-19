On This Day, March 19, 1962: Bob Dylan releases his self-titled debut album

By Jill Lances

A 20-year-old Bob Dylan released his self-titled debut album, produced by John H. Hammond for Columbia Records.

The album only featured two original Dylan tunes, "Song for Woody," dedicated to folk singer Woody Guthrie, and "Talkin' New York." The rest of the album was filled out with folk standards and traditional songs.

While the album was barely noticed when it was first released, the eventual rise of Dylan’s career brought renewed interest in the record, eventually reaching the top 20 in the U.K.

The early days of Dylan's career were recently depicted in the biopic A Complete Unknown, starring Timothée Chalamet. It received eight Oscar nominations, including one for best picture.

