On This Day, March 19, 2001: Aerosmith, Paul Simon & Queen inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame

By Jill Lances
On This Day, March 19, 2001…
Aerosmith, Paul Simon, Queen and Steely Dan were among the artists inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame at a ceremony held at the Waldorf-Astoria hotel in New York.
Aerosmith was inducted into the Hall by Kid Rock, and performed “Sweet Emotion” with him. They also performed “Jaded” and “The Train Kept a Rollin.”
Foo Fighters' Dave Grohl and Taylor Hawkins were on hand to induct Queen, with both joining them for a performance of “Tie Your Mother Down.” The band also performed their classic “We Will Rock You,” with Brian May and Roger Taylor trading off verses.
Marc Anthony inducted Simon into the Hall and Moby inducted Steely Dan. Other inductees included Michael Jackson, Ritchie Valens, Solomon Burke and The Flamingos.

