On This Day March 20, 1969: John Lennon & Yoko Ono marry

On This Day March 20, 1969 ...

John Lennon and Yoko Ono, who met in 1966 and became romantically involved in 1968, got married in Gibraltar.

They honeymooned in Paris, Amsterdam and Montreal, staging bed-ins for peace in the latter two cities. Lennon documented the whole honeymoon experience in the top 10 single “The Ballad of John and Yoko,” recorded with help from Paul McCartney.

The couple welcomed their only son, Sean Taro Ono Lennon, in October 1975 and remained married until Lennon’s murder on December 8, 1980.

They did separate for 18 months between 1973 and 1975, during which Lennon dated May Pang. That time was referred to as Lennon's "Lost Weekend." A documentary from Pang's point of view, The Lost Weekend: A Love Story, was released in 2023.

