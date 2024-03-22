On This Day, March 22, 1974: Eagles release 'On The Border'

By Jill Lances
On This Day, March 22, 1974 …

Eagles released their fourth studio album, On The Border, which was their first record to include guitarist Don Felder.

The album included such future Eagles classics as “Best of My Love,” sung by Don Henley, which was the band’s first #1 hit, and “Already Gone,” sung by Glenn Frey, which was a top 40 hit.

On The Border was a top 20 hit for the Eagles, peaking at #17, and went on to be certified double Platinum by the RIAA.

Felder appeared on four Eagles albums before getting fired from the group in 2001.

