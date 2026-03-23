On This Day, March 23, 1983: ZZ Top releases their eighth studio album, 'Eliminator'

By Jill Lances

On This Day, March 23, 1983…

ZZ Top released their eighth studio album, Eliminator, which went on to be the band's most commercially successful album, peaking at #9 on the Billboard Album chart.

The album, which used more synthesizers and drum machines than previous ZZ Top records, featured four hit singles: “Legs,” “Gimme All Your Lovin’,” “Sharped Dressed Man” and “TV Dinners.”

The success those songs — and the album — were helped by their popular accompanying music videos. They were in regular rotation on MTV, helping to attract a younger fan base.

Eliminator was the first of the band's albums to become a worldwide success and went on to sell over 11 million copies in the U.S. It has been certified Diamond by the RIAA.

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