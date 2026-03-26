On This Day, March 26, 2025: Bruce Springsteen, Michael Stipe & more celebrate Patti Smith at New York concert

On This Day, March 26, 2025 …

Bruce Springsteen and R.E.M.'s Michael Stipe were among the artists celebrating Patti Smith at New York's Carnegie Hall as part of the annual Music Of... concert series, put on by New York City entrepreneur Michael Dorf.

Springsteen, who was a last-minute addition to the bill, performed "Because the Night," which he co-wrote with Smith and went on to become a hit for her. Stipe performed "My Blakean Year," from Smith's 2004 album Trampin'.

Other artists who performed at the concert included Yeah Yeah Yeahs' Karen O, Maggie Rogers, Johnny Depp, Glen Hansard, The Kills’ Alison Mosshart, Susanna Hoffs, Ben Harper and The National’s Matt Berninger.

Smith — joined by her band, Lenny Kaye, Tony Shanahan and Jay Dee Daugherty — ended the evening with a performance of “Peaceable Kingdom,” and was then joined on stage by all the performers for a rendition of her iconic tune “People Have the Power.”

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