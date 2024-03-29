On This Day, March 29, 1980: Malcom Young invites Brian Johnson to join AC/DC

On This Day, March 29, 1980 ...

AC/DC’s Malcolm Young called Brian Johnson, former singer of the band Geordie, and invited him to replace their late frontman, Bon Scott.

The band released their first album with Johnson, Back In Black, in July 1980. It went on to become one of the biggest albums in music history, selling more than 25 million copies in the U.S. alone, although it never reached number one in the U.S. It featured future AC/DC classics "You Shook Me All Night Long," "Hells Bells" and the title track.

Johnson, along with the rest of AC/DC, went on to be inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 2003.

He temporarily stepped away from the band in 2016 due to hearing problems but rejoined in 2018 for their album Power Up, which was released in 2020.

AC/DC is set to launch their new Power Up tour in Europe with a two-night stand in Gelsenkirchen, Germany, May 17 and 21. So far, no U.S. dates have been announced. A complete schedule can be found at acdc.com.

