On This Day, March 31, 1992: Bruce Springsteen releases two albums: 'Human Touch' & 'Lucky Town'

On This Day, March 31, 1992...

Bruce Springsteen released two albums, Human Touch and Lucky Town, both made following the breakup of the E Street Band.

Human Touch was the first album The Boss recorded, with E Streeter Roy Bittan and several studio musicians including Randy Jackson on bass guitar and Toto's Jeff Porcaro on drums. It was supposed to be released in 1991 but Springsteen held it back and began working on Lucky Town, and then decided to release them both on the same day.

Human Touch was the more popular of the two albums, peaking at #2 on the Billboard Albums chart, while Lucky Town peaked at #3. The title track of Human Touch, which was paired with the Lucky Town song "Better Days," reached #1 on the Billboard Mainstream Rock charts.

Both albums went on to be certified Platinum by the RIAA.

Springsteen's breakup with the E Street Band was only temporary. He reunited the band in 1997 to record some songs for a Greatest Hits album, and then in 1999 they got back together again for an extensive Reunion Tour, and have recorded several albums together since then. They are due to kick off a European tour on May 14 in Manchester, England.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.