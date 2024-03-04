On This Day, March 4, 1967: The Rolling Stones hit #1 with “Ruby Tuesday”

The Rolling Stones landed their fourth #1 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart with "Ruby Tuesday."
"Ruby Tuesday," which was later included on the U.S. version of their album Between the Buttons, went on to be one of the band's classic tunes and is often played at their live shows.
The band is set to hit the road this year, with their Hackney Diamonds tour kicking off April 28 in Houston, Texas. A complete list of dates can be found at rollingstones.com.
