On This Day, March 4, 1967: The Rolling Stones hit #1 with ‘Ruby Tuesday’

The Rolling Stones landed their fourth #1 single with "Ruby Tuesday," written by Mick Jagger and Keith Richards.

The song appeared on the U.S. version of their fifth studio album, Between the Buttons. It was released as a double-A side single in the U.K. with "Let's Spend the Night Together," and peaked at #3 on the U.K. chart.

Richards has said that the song was written about his girlfriend, Linda Keith, who he dated in the mid-'60s.

"Ruby Tuesday" was later used as inspiration for the name of a chain of U.S. fast casual restaurants.

