On This Day, May 1, 1976: Led Zeppelin’s 'Presence' hits number one

On This Day, May 1, 1976 …

Led Zeppelin's seventh album, Presence, hit number one on the Billboard Album chart.

The band, unable to tour due to injuries Robert Plant sustained in a car accident, completed the album in just 18 days, with Plant doing his vocals from a wheelchair.

The album, which spent two weeks on top of the chart, featured the 10-minute opener "Achilles Last Stand," one of the band's longest studio recordings.

Presence received mixed reviews and is the band's lowest-selling album. It was one of seven Led Zeppelin albums to reach number one. The others include 1969's Led Zeppelin II, 1970's Led Zeppelin III, 1975's Physical Graffiti, 1979's In Through the Out Door and 2003's live album How The West Was One.

