On This Day, May 16, 1970: Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young’s 'Déjà Vu' hits number one

On This Day, May 16, 1970...

Déjà Vu, Crosby, Stills & Nash's first album with Neil Young, topped the Billboard album chart.

The album featured such classic songs as “Woodstock,” “Teach Your Children,” “Carry On,” and “Our House."

The album went on to be certified seven-times Platinum by the RIAA and is the best-selling album to date by each of the group's four members, Young, David Crosby, Stephen Stills and Graham Nash.

In 2023, it was selected for preservation in the Library of Congress’ National Recording Registry.

