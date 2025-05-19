On This Day, May 19, 1986: Peter Gabriel released his fifth solo album, 'So'

On This Day, May 19, 1986 ...
Former Genesis frontman Peter Gabriel released his fifth solo album, So, produced by Daniel Lanois.
The album became Gabriel's biggest commercial success, moving over 5 million copies in the U.S. and peaking at #2 on the Billboard 200 Albums chart.
So featured the #1 song "Sledgehammer," as well as hits like "Big Time," "In Your Eyes" and "Don't Give Up" with Kate Bush.
"Sledgehammer" earned Gabriel three Grammy Award nominations — for best male rock vocal performance, record of the year and song of the year. Its innovative video won nine MTV Video Music Awards, including video of the year.
