On This Day, May 19, 1986: Peter Gabriel released his fifth solo album, 'So'

By Jill Lances

On This Day, May 19, 1986 ...

Former Genesis frontman Peter Gabriel released his fifth solo album, So, produced by Daniel Lanois.

The album became Gabriel's biggest commercial success, moving over 5 million copies in the U.S. and peaking at #2 on the Billboard 200 Albums chart.

So featured the #1 song "Sledgehammer," as well as hits like "Big Time," "In Your Eyes" and "Don't Give Up" with Kate Bush.

"Sledgehammer" earned Gabriel three Grammy Award nominations — for best male rock vocal performance, record of the year and song of the year. Its innovative video won nine MTV Video Music Awards, including video of the year.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirWMMO - Orlando's Classic Hits Logo
    View All
    1-844-862-9890

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about wmmo.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!