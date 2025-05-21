On This Day, May 21, 1983: David Bowie hit #1 with 'Let’s Dance'

David Bowie hit #1 with "Let's Dance," the title track of his 15th studio album.

The song was co-produced by Chic's Nile Rodgers and featured a then-unknown Stevie Ray Vaughan on guitar.

"Let's Dance" became the first single of Bowie's career to hit #1 in both the U.S. and the U.K., spending three weeks on top of the U.K. chart. It also went to #1 on the Billboard Hot Dance/Disco charts and hit #1 in Canada, Ireland and Sweden.

The track was the biggest single of Bowie’s career and his final #1 single in the U.S.

