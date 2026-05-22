On This Day, May 22, 1976: Paul McCartney& Wings hit #1 with 'Silly Love Songs'

On This Day, May 22, 1976 ...

Paul McCartney & Wings hit #1 on the Billboard Hot 100 with "Silly Love Songs," which spent five weeks on top of the chart.

The tune, from the 1976 album Wings at the Speed of Sound, was McCartney's answer to critics who suggested he only wrote lightweight love songs.

“Silly Love Songs” was McCartney’s fifth #1 as a solo artist and his 27th #1 as a songwriter, which was a new record.

According to the Beatles Bible, although McCartney continues to tour to this day, he hasn't played "Silly Love Songs" live since the Wings Over the World Tour in 1976.

Fans can learn more about McCartney's post-Beatles career, including the formation of Wings, in the documentary Man on the Run, which is available to stream on Prime Video.

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