On This Day, May 22, 1976: Paul McCartney & Wings hit #1 with 'Silly Love Songs'

Paul McCartney & Wings hit #1 on the Billboard Hot 100 singles chart with "Silly Love Songs," which spent five weeks on top of the chart.

The tune, from the 1976 album Wings at the Speed of Sound, was McCartney's answer to critics who suggested he only wrote lightweight love songs.

“Silly Love Songs” was McCartney’s fifth #1 as a solo artist and his 27th #1 as a songwriter, which was a new record.

According to the Beatles Bible, although McCartney continues to tour to this day, he hasn't played "Silly Love Songs" live since the Wings Over the World Tour in 1976.

Next up, McCartney is set delve into his musical history with Wings in the new book Wings: The Story of a Band on the Run, coming Nov. 4.

