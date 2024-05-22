On This Day, May 22, 1976: Paul McCartney & Wings hit number one with “Silly Love Songs”

On This Day, May 22, 1976...

Paul McCartney & Wings hit number one on the Billboard Hot 100 singles chart with "Silly Love Songs," which spent five weeks on top of the chart.

The tune, from the 1976 album Wings at the Speed of Sound, was McCartney's answer to critics who suggested he only wrote lightweight love songs.

“Silly Love Songs” was McCartney’s fifth number one as a solo artist and his 27th number one as a songwriter, which was a new record. McCartney still holds the record for the most number ones by a songwriter with 32.

According to the Beatles Bible, although McCartney continues to tour to this day, he hasn't played "Silly Love Songs" live since the Wings Over the World Tour in 1976.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.