On This Day, May 23, 2024: Bruce Springsteen was honored with Ivors Academy fellowship

On This Day, May 23, 2024 ...

Bruce Springsteen was celebrated in London as he was honored as an Academy Fellow of The Ivors Academy.

He was the first international songwriter to receive the honor by the U.K. organization, which presents The Ivor Novello Awards, celebrating excellence in British and Irish songwriting.

Paul McCartney, an Academy Fellow himself, was on hand to give Springsteen his honor. During his speech, The Boss recalled his early shows in London.

U2 was just honored as the 2025 Academy Fellow of The Ivors Academy. They became the first-ever Irish songwriters to earn a fellowship.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.