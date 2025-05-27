On This Day, May 27, 2017: Allman Brothers Band frontman Gregg Allman dies

By Jill Lances

On This Day, May 27, 2017…

Gregg Allman, frontman and founding member of the Allman Brothers Band, died at his home in Richmond Hill, Georgia, after a battle with liver cancer. He was 69.

Allman Brothers Band was founded in 1969 with Gregg and his brother Duane, as well as Berry Oakley, Butch Trucks and Jaimoe. They released their self-titled debut that year.

They went on to be considered one of the pioneering Southern rock bands and were particularly known for their touring career, which included long shows filled with extended jams.

Gregg, who was married seven times, including a four-year marriage to Cher, was responsible for penning many of the band's most popular songs, including "Whipping Post," "Melissa" and "Midnight Rider."

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

