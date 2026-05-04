On This Day, May 4, 1982: Queen releases 'Hot Space'

On This Day, May 4, 1982 …

Queen released their 10th studio album, Hot Space, which found them embracing sounds from disco, funk, pop, new wave and more.

The album featured the Queen/David Bowie collaboration, “Under Pressure,” recorded before the band started work on the album and released as a single in 1981.

The second single, "Body Language," written by frontman Freddie Mercury, wasn't a hit in the U.K., but it peaked at #11 on the Billboard U.S. Hot 100. The video for the single was one of the first to be banned on MTV due to its erotic undertones and the inclusion of nudity, even though the members of the band remained fully clothed.

Hot Space, which was poorly received by critics, peaked at #22 on the Billboard 200 Albums chart and made it #4 in the U.K.

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