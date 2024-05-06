On This Day, May 6, 1973: Paul Simon launched his first solo tour

The tour launched a few weeks before the release of Simon's third solo album, There Goes Rhymin', which featured such songs as "Kodachrome" and "Loves Me Like a Rock," which peaked at #2 on the Billboard Hot 100.
The following year in March, 1974, Paul Simon in Concert: Live Rhymin', a live album recorded during the tour, was released, featuring Simon performing his solo material, as well as Simon & Garfunkel classics solo for the first time, including such songs as "Homeward Bound," "The Boxer," "America," "The Sound of Silence" and "Bridge Over Troubled Water."
