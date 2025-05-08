On This Day, May 8, 1970: The Beatles released their final album, 'Let It Be'

One month after they broke up, The Beatles released their 12th and final studio album, Let It Be.

Although released after the split, Let It Be was actually recorded before their previous album Abbey Road, which was released in September 1969.

Let It Be spent four weeks at #1 on the Billboard Albums chart, thanks to future Beatles classics like the title track, "Get Back," "The Long and Winding Road" and "Across The Universe."

A documentary about the making of the album, also called Let It Be, was released to coincide with the album. It featured footage of their infamous concert on the roof of Apple Records, which was their last live performance together.

A restored version of the film was released on Disney+ in 2024, the first time it's been available in over 50 years.

