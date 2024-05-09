On This Day, May 9, 1974: Bruce Springsteen declared “rock and roll future”

A 24-year-old Bruce Springsteen opened for Bonnie Raitt at the Harvard Square Theater in Boston. Rock critic Jon Landau was in the audience and was so impressed that in a review for Boston's The Real Paper he wrote these famous words: "I saw rock and roll future and its name is Bruce Springsteen."
Landau and The Boss struck up a friendship, and he was eventually hired by Springsteen as a record producer. His first album with Bruce was 1975's Born To Run, with Landau co-producing all of Bruce's albums through 1992's Human Touch and Lucky Town, with the exception of 1982's Nebraska.
Springsteen, of course, proved Landau's words true. At age 74, he is still on tour, with his latest trek with The E Street Band hitting Belfast, Ireland, on May 9. He released his most recent album, Only The Strong Survive, in 2022.
