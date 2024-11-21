On This Day, Nov. 21, 1991: Aerosmith became the first band to guest on 'The Simpsons'

On This Day, Nov. 21, 1991 ...

Aerosmith made their debut on The Simpsons, becoming the first rock band to appear on the Fox animated series.

The episode, Flaming Moe's, revolved around Homer creating a new drink, the Flaming Homer, which bar owner Moe then steals and renames the Flaming Moe. The drink is so popular that Moe's Tavern becomes a hot spot, and a hangout for Aerosmith.

While Aerosmith was the first band to appear on The Simpsons, they weren't the last. Other bands to turn up on the show include U2, R.E.M., Red Hot Chili Peppers, Smashing Pumpkins and White Stripes.

Earlier this year, Aerosmith canceled their Peace Out farewell tour and retired from the road due to frontman Steven Tyler’s continued vocal problems. He fractured his larynx when the tour first launched in September 2023, forcing its postponement after only a few shows.

