On This Day, Nov. 27, 1970: George Harrison released 'All Things Must Pass'

On This Day, Nov. 27, 1970 ...

The Beatles' George Harrison released his third studio album, the triple album All Things Must Pass, which would go on to spend seven weeks on top of the Billboard Album chart.

The record, co-produced by Phil Spector, was Harrison’s first full-length album following the breakup of The Beatles and featured guest appearances by Harrison’s Beatles bandmate Ringo Starr, as well as Eric Clapton, Billy Preston and others.

All Things Must Pass contained the #1 single "My Sweet Lord," which made Harrison the first former member of The Beatles to score a solo #1 in the U.S. The track, which was released as a double A-side single with "Isn't It a Pity," also went to #1 in several other countries, including the U.K. and Australia.

A commercial success for Harrison, the record has been certified seven-times Platinum by the RIAA.

