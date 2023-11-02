On This Day, November 2, 1973: Billy Joel releases “Piano Man”

On this Day, November 2, 1973...

It was 50 years ago that Billy Joel released the song "Piano Man," which would go on to be his signature tune and earn him the nickname Piano Man.

The song was the title track of Joel’s sophomore album and the first single released from the record.

"Piano Man" peaked at #25 on the Billboard chart but eventually became a fan favorite and a staple at his live shows, where he lets the audience sing the final chorus.

In 2015, "Piano Man" was selected by the Library of Congress for preservation in the National Recording Registry for its "cultural, historic, or artistic significance."

