On This Day, November 29, 2001: The Beatles guitarist George Harrison dies at 58

On This Day, November 29, 2001...

Legendary Beatles guitarist George Harrison lost his battle with lung cancer at the age of 58. The rocker passed away in Beverly Hills, California, at a home owned by his Beatles bandmate Paul McCartney.

Harrison’s death came two years after surviving a knife attack by an intruder at his home Friar Park in England.

Harrison’s funeral was held at the Self-Realization Fellowship Lake Shrine in Pacific Palisades, California, and he was cremated at the Hollywood Forever Cemetery. His family reportedly scattered his ashes in a private ceremony in the Ganges and Yamuna rivers in India.

In addition to his success with The Beatles, Harrison, known as "The Quiet Beatle," had three #1 solo hits: "Got My Mind Set On You," "Give Me Love - (Give Me Peace On Earth)" and "My Sweet Lord/Isn't It A Pity." He also had two solo #1 albums with 1970's All Things Must Pass and 1973's Living in the Material World.

Furthermore, he co-founded the supergroup Traveling Wilburys with Bob Dylan, Jeff Lynne, Tom Petty and Roy Orbison.

Harrison was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame twice. He was inducted as a member of The Beatles in 1988 and posthumously inducted for his solo career in 2004.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.