On This Day, November 3, 1992: Bon Jovi releases 'Keep the Faith'

By Jill Lances

On This Day, November 3, 1992...

Bon Jovi released their fifth studio album, Keep the Faith, which peaked at #5 on the Billboard 200 albums chart and went on to be certified double Platinum by the RIAA.

The album produced two hit singles: the title track, which landed in the top 40, and “Bed of Roses,” which peaked at #10. It also featured the fan favorite, “I’ll Sleep When I’m Dead.”

Keep the Faith was the last Bon Jovi album to feature all five original members of the band. Bass guitarist Alec John Such was let go from the group in 1994. Such passed away in 2022 at the age of 70.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

On AirWMMO - Orlando's Classic Hits Logo
    View All
    1-844-862-9890

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about wmmo.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!