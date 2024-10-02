On This Day, Oct. 2, 1982: Genesis reunites with Peter Gabriel and Steve Hackett

On This Day, Oct. 2, 1982…

Genesis reunited with ex-singer Peter Gabriel and ex-guitarist Steve Hackett for a benefit concert at the Milton Keynes Bowl in Buckinghamshire, England.

It was the first time either had played with the band since their departures from Genesis: Gabriel left in 1975 and Hackett in 1977. It was also the last time Gabriel performed any of the band’s songs.

The beneficiary of the concert was Gabriel, who was close to financial ruin after the failure of his World of Music, Arts and Dance (WOMAD) Festival. The money bailed him out, and he went on to stage the festival for the next 40 years.

Phil Collins, Tony Banks and Mike Rutherford played their last Genesis show in March 2022 in London. Gabriel was in attendance for the show, but did not join the band on stage.

