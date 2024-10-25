On This Day, Oct. 25, 1986: Bon Jovi’s 'Slippery When Wet' hits #1

By Jill Lances
On This Day, Oct. 25, 1986 …

Bon Jovi landed their first #1 album with their third studio release, Slippery When Wet.

The album spent eight weeks on top of the chart and went on to be certified 12-times Platinum by the RIAA.
The record featured their signature tune, “Livin’ On A Prayer,” as well as “You Give Love A Bad Name” and “Wanted Dead or Alive." It's the New Jersey rockers’ bestselling album to date.

Slippery When Wet was the first of four #1 albums for Bon Jovi. Their others are 1988's New Jersey, 2007's Lost Highway and 2009's The Circle.

Slippery When Wet has since gone on to be certified 15-times Platinum by the RIAA.

Bon Jovi, who is in the midst of celebrating their 40th anniversary, released a new album in 2024, Forever, which peaked at #5 on the Billboard 200 Album chart.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirWMMO - Orlando's Classic Hits Logo
    View All
    1-844-862-9890

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about wmmo.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!