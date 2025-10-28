On This Day, Oct. 28, 2014: The Allman Brothers Band play their final live concert

The Allman Brothers Band played their final live show at New York's Beacon Theatre.

The location of the concert was very special to the Allman Brothers Band. They'd played the venue annually since 1989, which helped them set a Broadway record of 237 consecutive sold-out shows.

The concert had the band — founders Gregg Allman, Jaimoe and Butch Trucks, along with Warren Haynes, Derek Trucks, Marc Quinones and Oteil Burbridge — playing a set that included such songs as "Mountain Jam," "Midnight Rider," "Whipping Post" and "Melissa."

The three-set show was one of the longest in the band's history, lasting into the wee hours of the morning, which coincided with the 43rd anniversary of Duane Allman's death.

The concert was remastered and released digitally, with a three-CD set and a 16-page booklet in 2024.

