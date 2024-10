On This Day, Oct. 30, 2007 ...

The Eagles released their seventh studio album, Long Road Out of Eden, which was their first studio album since 1979's The Long Run.

The release, their first double album, took nearly six years to complete and was their first release since the 2001 departure of Don Felder. It was also their last with Glenn Frey, who passed away in 2016.

Thanks to a last-minute rule change by Billboard, Long Road Out of Eden debuted at #1 on the Billboard 200 chart, keeping Britney Spears' Blackout from the top spot. It was the Eagles' sixth consecutive #1 album and was the highest-selling record of that year.

