On This Day, Oct. 8, 1988: Keith Richards debuted his first solo single on 'Saturday Night Live'

By Jill Lances
On This Day, Oct. 8, 1988 …

The Rolling Stones guitarist Keith Richards was the musical guest on the season 14 premiere of NBC's  Saturday Night Live, where he debuted the solo single "Take it So Hard," as well as the song "Struggle." Both appeared on his debut solo album, Talk is Cheap.

It was his second time performing on SNL, but his first as a solo artist. He previously performed on SNL with The Stones in 1978.

The night’s host was Tom Hanks, who was hosing for his third time.

Released earlier that month, Talk Is Cheap featured Keith backed by the band The Expensive Winos, which featured Steve Jordan, Waddy Wachtel, Ivan Neville and Charley Drayton.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirWMMO - Orlando's Classic Hits Logo
    View All
    1-844-862-9890

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about wmmo.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!