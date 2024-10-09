On This Day, Oct. 9, 1985: Strawberry Fields opened in NY on what would've been John Lennon's 45th birthday

On This Day, Oct. 9, 1985 ...

John Lennon’s widow, Yoko Ono, joined The Beatles fans for the opening of Strawberry Fields in New York’s Central Park, a memorial to the late Beatle named after the Lennon-penned track “Strawberry Fields Forever.”

Located on Central Park West at 72nd Street, the 5-acre plot of land features a circular memorial with a mosaic of stones with the word “Imagine,” the title of Lennon’s iconic tune. It is located not far from Lennon and Ono’s New York apartment, The Dakota, where Lennon was killed on Dec. 8, 1980.

Oct. 9 was also Lennon's birthday, and the opening ceremony coincided with what would have been his 45th birthday.

To coincide with what would have been Lennon's 84th birthday this year, the documentary Daytime Revolution, about the week in 1972 when John and Yoko took over The Mike Douglas Show, is opening in theaters.

