On This Day, October 12, 1981: U2 releases their second album, 'October'

On This Day, October 12, 1981…

U2 released their second album, October, featuring many songs about religion and spirituality, including "Gloria."

The band started writing the album during their Boy tour, but after a briefcase with all their new lyrical and musical ideas was stolen backstage in Portland, Oregon, Bono was forced to improvise new lyrics during recording sessions, which he described as chaotic.

After several pleas from Bono to the people of Portland over the years, the briefcase was finally returned to U2 in 2004.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.