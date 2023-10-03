On This Day, October 3, 1949: Fleetwood Mac star Lindsey Buckingham is born

On This Day, October 3, 1949…

Lindsey Buckingham, former singer, lead guitarist and songwriter for Fleetwood Mac, was born in Palo Alto, California.

Before joining Fleetwood Mac, Buckingham and his then-girlfriend Stevie Nicks recorded together as Buckingham Nicks, releasing their debut album in September 1973.

In 1974, Mick Fleetwood invited Lindsey to join Fleetwood Mac, but he would only join if Stevie was with him. The addition of the pair led to huge commercial success for Fleetwood Mac, with the first album featuring the duo, 1975's self-titled release, going to #1, and the follow-up, Rumours, also topping the chart and becoming the band's best-selling album.

Buckingham is responsible for writing such Fleetwood Mac classics as "Go Your Own Way," "Never Going Back Again," "Tusk," and "Big Love.”

Buckingham was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame with Fleetwood Mac in 1998.

He left and rejoined Fleetwood Mac several times over the years, with his last departure coming in April, 2018, when he says he was fired from the group over a disagreement about touring.

