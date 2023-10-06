On This Day, October 6, 2020: Legendary guitarist Eddie Van Halen dies at age 65

On This Day, October 6, 2020…

Van Halen guitarist Eddie Van Halen, considered one of the most influential guitarists in rock, passed away at age 65 following a long battle with throat cancer.

Eddie and his brother, Alex, co-founded Van Halen in the early '70s, with Eddie on guitar and Alex on drums. Joined by frontman David Lee Roth and bassist Michael Anthony, they released their self-titled debut in 1977.

In the '80s, they were one of the most successful rock acts in America, with their album 1984 being their most successful release, selling more than 10 million copies, thanks to four hit singles, including their first and only #1, "Jump."

Roth left Van Halen in 1985 and was replaced by Sammy Hagar, with whom the group went on to have five #1 albums: 1986's 5150, 1988's OU812, 1991's For Unlawful Carnal Knowledge, 1995's Balance and 1996's compilation, Best of Volume 1.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.