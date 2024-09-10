On This Day, Sept. 10, 1950: Aerosmith guitarist Joe Perry was born

They released their self-titled debut in 1973, which featured the tune "Dream On," which went on to be a classic and peaked at #6 after being reissued in 1975. Their third studio album, 1975's Toys in the Attic, was their first real mainstream success, thanks to the top 40 hit "Sweet Emotion" and the original version of "Walk This Way."
Future hits included a remake of "Walk This Way" with Run DMC, "Dude Looks Like A Lady," "Angel," "Love in an Elevator," "Janie's Got A Gun" and "Livin on the Edge." They landed their first number one single with "I Don't Want to Miss A Thing," a Diane Warren-penned track from the Armageddon soundtrack.
