On This Day, Sept. 17, 2024: Eagles songwriter JD Souther died at 78

By Jill Lances
On This Day, Sept. 17, 2024 ...
John David "JD" Souther, solo artist and co-writer of many hits for the Eagles, died at his home in New Mexico. He was 78.
Souther co-wrote such Eagles hits as "Best of My Love," "New Kid in Town," "Heartache Tonight," "Victim of Love" and "James Dean." He also co-wrote Don Henley's 1990 hit "The Heart of the Matter."
Souther had his own solo career, recorded duets with his former girlfriend Linda Ronstadt and added vocals to songs by a variety of artists, including Henley, Christopher Cross and Dan Fogelberg.
Upon hearing news of his death, the Eagles paid tribute to Souther, noting, "[W]e have lost a brother, a friend and a brilliant collaborator, and the world has lost a great songwriter."

