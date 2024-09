On This Day, Sept. 23, 1977 ...

David Bowie released the single “Heroes,” the title track from his 12th studio album.

The song, written by Bowie and Brian Eno, failed to chart on the Billboard Hot 100 and peaked at #24 in the U.K when it was originally released. After Bowie's 2016 death the song reentered the chart in the U.K., peaking at #12.

Although the song wasn’t initially a hit, “Heroes” became a fan favorite and was a staple throughout Bowie’s touring career.

It is also the late rocker's second-most covered tune behind "Rebel Rebel," with The Wallflowers' 1998 version becoming a radio hit, peaking at #10 on the Billboard Modern Rock Tracks chart.

