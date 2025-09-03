On This Day, Sept. 3, 2002: The Rolling Stones kicked off 40th anniversary Licks Tour

By Jill Lances
On This Day, Sept. 3, 2002 ...

The Rolling Stones kicked off their Licks Tour in Boston. The tour was in support of their 40th anniversary compilation album, Forty Licks, with the band playing 80 different songs throughout the course of the tour.

The trek featured a whole host of A-list openers, including AC/DC, Pretenders, No Doubt, Elvis Costello, The White Stripes, Sheryl Crow and John Mellencamp.
The tour’s stop at New York’s Madison Square Garden was broadcast on HBO.
The Licks Tour, which wrapped in Hong Kong in November 2003, grossed $300 million, which at the time was the second-highest-grossing tour of all time, behind The Stones’ 1994-95 Voodoo Lounge Tour.

