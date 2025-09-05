On This Day, Sept. 5, 1981: Stevie Nicks hit #1 with her solo debut, 'Bella Donna'

Fleetwood Mac star Stevie Nicks topped the chart with her debut solo album, Bella Donna, which was produced by Tom Petty and Jimmy Iovine.
Bella Donna, which spent nearly three years on the Billboard 200 Albums chart, has been certified quadruple Platinum by the RIAA.
In August, Stevie was forced to postpone several tour dates after fracturing her shoulder. She's due to resume her tour on Oct. 1 in Portland, Oregon. A complete list of dates can be found at StevieNicksOfficial.com.
