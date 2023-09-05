On This Day, September 5, 1998: Aerosmith scores their first #1 song

By Jill Lances & Andrea Dresdale

Aerosmith scored their first and only #1 hit with "I Don't Want To Miss A Thing," which was written by Diane Warren.

The song was the theme to the hit action flick Armageddon, which starred Bruce WillisBen Affleck and Aerosmith frontman Steven Tyler's daughter Liv.

Three other Aerosmith songs were included on the movie's soundtrack, "What Kind of Love Are You On," a cover of The Beatles' "Come Together" and a remix of "Sweet Emotion."

"I Don't Want To Miss A Thing" spent four weeks on top of the Billboard Hot 100 and also topped the charts in several other countries, including Australia, Germany, Ireland, Italy, Switzerland and more.

