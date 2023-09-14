On This Day, September 14, 1981: The Rolling Stones play surprise show in Worcester, Massachusetts

By Jill Lances

On This Day, September 14, 1981…

The Rolling Stones headlined a surprise show at Sir Morgan's Cove club in Worcester, Massachusetts. The concert was a warm-up show ahead of their American tour, and they were billed as Little Boy Blue & The Cockroaches.

After a local radio station spilled the beans on the secret, over 4,000 fans showed up to try and get into the 350 capacity venue.

Lucky fans who did get in got to see The Stones play such songs as “Under My Thumb,” “Honky Tonk Woman,” “Start Me Up,” “Sympathy for the Devil,” “Brown Sugar,” “Jumpin’ Jack Flash” and more.

The Stones' full tour kicked off September 25 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

On AirWMMO - Orlando's Classic Hits Logo
    View All
    1-844-862-9890

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about wmmo.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!