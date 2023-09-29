On This Day, September 29, 1979: The Police land their first UK #1

On This Day, September 29, 1979...

The Police earned their first U.K. #1 with "Message In A Bottle" from their debut album, Reggatta de Blanc.

The song went on to become a classic track for the rockers, although it was initially far from a hit in the U.S., peaking only at #74.

"Message in A Bottle" was one of five U.K. #1 singles for the future Rock & Roll Hall of Famers. In the U.S., The Police had only one #1 tune, but it was a huge one: "Every Breath You Take" spent eight weeks on top of the Billboard Hot 100 in 1983.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.