On This Day, September 21, 1985: Dire Straits’ “Money for Nothing” hits #1

On This Day, September 21, 1985...

Dire Straits hit #1 on the Billboard Hot 100 with "Money for Nothing," the band's first and only chart topper. It spent three weeks in the top spot.

The song, written from the point of view of two working-class men, featured background vocals by The Police frontman Sting.

"Money for Nothing" was the second single from Dire Straits' album Brothers in Arms. The song's popularity was aided by its 3D animated video, which got regular play on MTV. It went on to win Video of the Year, as well as Best Group Video at the MTV Video Music Awards.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.