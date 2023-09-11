On This Day, September 11, 1953: Styx’s Tommy Shaw is born

On This Day, September 11, 1953…

Tommy Roland Shaw, guitarist and co-lead vocalist for the band Styx, was born in Montgomery, Alabama.

Shaw joined Styx in 1975 and made his first appearance on their 1976 album, Crystal Ball. He co—wrote and sang such well-known Styx songs as "Renegade," "Blue Collar Man" and "Too Much Time On My Hands."

In the 1990s, Shaw, Ted Nugent, Night Ranger's Jack Blades and drummer Michael Cartellone formed the band Damn Yankees and had a huge hit with the song "High Enough," which Shaw co-wrote. He and Blades also got together and formed the duo Shaw Blades, which released their debut album, Hallucination, in 1995.

Shaw still tours with Styx to this day. They have dates booked through November 11 and will then resume touring in early January 2024.

